Are El Paso Electric Company (EE) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Friday, shares of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) marked $66.12 per share versus a previous $66.31 closing price. With having a -0.29% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of El Paso Electric Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EE showed a fall of -2.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $61.74 – $74.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

Williams Capital Group equity researchers changed the status of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) shares from “Sell” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 4th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on EE shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EE under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on March 1st, 2019. Additionally, EE shares got another “Sell” rating from Williams Capital Group, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 11th, 2018. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Initiated the “Buy” rating for EE shares, as published in the report on October 24th, 2017. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of EE shares, based on the price prediction for EE. Another “Hold” rating came from Williams Capital Group, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 11th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for EE owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -9.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of El Paso Electric Company (EE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EE is currently recording an average of 589.00K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 0.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.30%with -0.47% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $61.00, indicating growth from the present price of $66.12, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EE or pass.

El Paso Electric Company (EE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare EE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 33.09 for El Paso Electric Company, while the value 22.04 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.00 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 45.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EE in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EE by 0.08% in the first quarter, owning 4.65 million shares of EE stocks, with the value of $316.16 million after the purchase of an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in EE shares changed 5.69% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.43 million shares of company, all valued at $97.34 million after the acquisition of additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management, Inc acquired a new position in El Paso Electric Company during the first quarter, with the value of $81.36 million, and DLD Asset Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 360.73% in the first quarter, now owning 666,420 shares valued at $57.85 million after the acquisition of the additional 851163 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 95.30% of EE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.