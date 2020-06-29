How Does Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Stack Up For Investors?

On Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) marked $77.66 per share versus a previous $77.65 closing price. With having a 0.01% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Columbia Sportswear Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. COLM showed a fall of -22.49% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $51.82 – $109.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.95% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Pivotal Research Group, also published their reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking COLM under “Hold” rating, in the report published on April 29th, 2020. Additionally, COLM shares got another “Neutral” rating from BTIG Research. On February 7th, 2020, Pivotal Research Group Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $110 to $101. On the other hand, Pivotal Research Group Reiterated the “Buy” rating for COLM shares, as published in the report on February 4th, 2020. Odeon seems to be going bullish on the price of COLM shares, based on the price prediction for COLM, indicating that the shares will jump to $115, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from January 24th, 2020. Another “Neutral” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for $115 price target according to the report published in January 24th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for COLM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Columbia Sportswear Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 77.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while COLM is currently recording an average of 375.22K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.16%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.12%with -1.26% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $83.00, indicating growth from the present price of $77.66, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in COLM or pass.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare COLM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 20.32 for Columbia Sportswear Company, while the value 18.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.82 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 26.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 49.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 42.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in COLM in the recent period. That is how Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL now has an increase position in COLM by 24.08% in the first quarter, owning 3.68 million shares of COLM stocks, with the value of $269.09 million after the purchase of an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in COLM shares changed 1.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.36 million shares of company, all valued at $245.64 million after the acquisition of additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear Company during the first quarter, with the value of $76.56 million, and Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.58% in the first quarter, now owning 115,297 shares valued at $66.18 million after the acquisition of the additional 905891 shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their position by 79.20% during the first quarter, now owning 893663 COLM shares, now holding the value of $65.29 million in COLM with the purchase of the additional 203,042 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 42.90% of COLM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.