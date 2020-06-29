Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS)

On Friday, shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) marked $42.18 per share versus a previous $43.84 closing price. With having a -3.79% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Brooks Automation, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BRKS showed a rise of 0.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.19 – $50.35 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 8.72% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on June 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on BRKS shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BRKS under “Hold” rating, in the report published on April 9th, 2020. Additionally, BRKS shares got another “Neutral” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 23rd, 2019. On the other hand, B. Riley FBR Reiterated the “Buy” rating for BRKS shares, as published in the report on August 2nd, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of BRKS shares, based on the price prediction for BRKS, indicating that the shares will jump from $32 to $26, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from November 20th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, providing a prediction for $26 price target according to the report published in November 20th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for BRKS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 42.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BRKS is currently recording an average of 635.23K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.89%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.53%with -0.75% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $45.33, indicating growth from the present price of $42.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BRKS or pass.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare BRKS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 81.43 for Brooks Automation, Inc., while the value 34.98 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.52 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -75.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.93% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BRKS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in BRKS by 1.14% in the first quarter, owning 7.4 million shares of BRKS stocks, with the value of $295.66 million after the purchase of an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in BRKS shares changed 2.57% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.64 million shares of company, all valued at $145.39 million after the acquisition of additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Manageme acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $106.76 million, and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.61% in the first quarter, now owning 85,036 shares valued at $97.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.44 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 33.39% during the first quarter, now owning 2.23 million BRKS shares, now holding the value of $88.95 million in BRKS with the purchase of the additional 182,090 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.93% of BRKS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.