The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

On Monday, shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) marked $202.53 per share versus a previous $200.87 closing price. With having a 0.83% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Everest Re Group, Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RE showed a fall of -26.84% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $157.32 – $294.31 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on June 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on RE shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RE under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 1st, 2020. Additionally, RE shares got another “Outperform” rating from Keefe Bruyette. On January 21st, 2020, Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $302. On the other hand, Citigroup Initiated the “Neutral” rating for RE shares, as published in the report on October 10th, 2018. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of RE shares, based on the price prediction for RE. Another “Buy” rating came from Goldman, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 18th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for RE owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RE is currently recording an average of 458.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.10%with -5.08% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $232.50, indicating growth from the present price of $202.53, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RE or pass.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) is based in the Bermuda and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare RE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.28 for Everest Re Group, Ltd., while the value 8.79 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 16.49 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -34.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RE in the recent period. That is how Boston Partners Global Investors, now has an increase position in RE by 17.93% in the first quarter, owning 2.18 million shares of RE stocks, with the value of $431.96 million after the purchase of an additional 331,042 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AQR Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in RE shares changed 4.90% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.1 million shares of company, all valued at $417.01 million after the acquisition of additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $256.21 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 47.17% in the first quarter, now owning 340,598 shares valued at $210.85 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.06 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.60% of RE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.