Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) marked $350.32 per share versus a previous $346.88 closing price. With having a 0.99% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Tyler Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TYL showed a rise of 16.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $217.19 – $382.92 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 14.79% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on June 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including BTIG Research, also published their reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TYL under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 16th, 2020. Additionally, TYL shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $375 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 14th, 2020. On January 13th, 2020, Robert W. Baird Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $310. On the other hand, Northcoast Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for TYL shares, as published in the report on December 5th, 2019. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of TYL shares, based on the price prediction for TYL, indicating that the shares will jump to $300, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from October 8th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from The Benchmark Company, providing a prediction for $300 price target according to the report published in August 2nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for TYL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Tyler Technologies, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 54.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TYL is currently recording an average of 498.13K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.31%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.60%with 3.50% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $331.80, indicating growth from the present price of $350.32, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TYL or pass.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TYL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 85.01 for Tyler Technologies, Inc., while the value 61.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.12 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 0.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 91.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TYL in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in TYL by 1.11% in the first quarter, owning 3.94 million shares of TYL stocks, with the value of $1.48 billion after the purchase of an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in TYL shares changed 3.32% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.76 million shares of company, all valued at $1.41 billion after the acquisition of additional 120,694 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $482.66 million, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 85.68% in the first quarter, now owning 463,774 shares valued at $377.2 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.01 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, AllianceBernstein LP increased their position by 2.22% during the first quarter, now owning 778086 TYL shares, now holding the value of $292.02 million in TYL with the purchase of the additional 332,748 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 91.80% of TYL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.