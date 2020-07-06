At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Nordson Corporation (NDSN)?

On Thursday, shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) marked $186.15 per share versus a previous $185.51 closing price. With having a 0.34% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Nordson Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NDSN showed a rise of 14.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $96.46 – $203.67 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 16.44% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares from “Overweight” to a “Sector Weight” rating in the report published on June 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on NDSN shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NDSN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 5th, 2020. Additionally, NDSN shares got another “Buy” rating from Jefferies, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 17th, 2020. On April 6th, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $160. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for NDSN shares, as published in the report on March 16th, 2020. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of NDSN shares, based on the price prediction for NDSN, indicating that the shares will jump to $200, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from January 27th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for $200 price target according to the report published in December 13th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for NDSN owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Nordson Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 36.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NDSN is currently recording an average of 348.70K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.81%with -0.31% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $208.50, indicating growth from the present price of $186.15, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NDSN or pass.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare NDSN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 31.83 for Nordson Corporation, while the value 29.40 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -2.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 71.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NDSN in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in NDSN by 1.43% in the first quarter, owning 5.24 million shares of NDSN stocks, with the value of $986.76 million after the purchase of an additional 73,724 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL also increased their stake in NDSN shares changed 0.98% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.58 million shares of company, all valued at $298.27 million after the acquisition of additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in Nordson Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $248.87 million, and Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.98% in the first quarter, now owning 152,306 shares valued at $197.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.05 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 71.90% of NDSN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.