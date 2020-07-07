Digging Through Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) marked $102.26 per share versus a previous $100.50 closing price. With having a 1.75% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Assurant, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AIZ showed a fall of -21.99% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $76.27 – $142.61 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

Keefe Bruyette equity researchers changed the status of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 16th, 2018. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AIZ under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on July 10th, 2018. Additionally, AIZ shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Initiated the “Neutral” rating for AIZ shares, as published in the report on October 7th, 2016. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of AIZ shares, based on the price prediction for AIZ, indicating that the shares will jump from $84 to $80, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from February 10th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for AIZ owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Assurant, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AIZ is currently recording an average of 517.72K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.33%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.14%with 3.07% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $140.33, indicating growth from the present price of $102.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AIZ or pass.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AIZ shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.53 for Assurant, Inc., while the value 9.65 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.52 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 45.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AIZ in the recent period. That is how Viking Global Investors LP now has an increase position in AIZ by 15.43% in the first quarter, owning 2.15 million shares of AIZ stocks, with the value of $220.38 million after the purchase of an additional 287,138 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis also increased their stake in AIZ shares changed 94.12% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.32 million shares of company, all valued at $135.46 million after the acquisition of additional 640,277 shares during the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $116.55 million. At the present, 97.20% of AIZ shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.