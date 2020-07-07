Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)

On Monday, shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) marked $98.94 per share versus a previous $98.71 closing price. With having a 0.23% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. THG showed a fall of -27.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $75.11 – $144.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

Buckingham Research equity researchers changed the status of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 14th, 2018. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on THG shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking THG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on September 26th, 2018. Additionally, THG shares got another “Outperform” rating from Keefe Bruyette. On the other hand, Keefe Bruyette Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for THG shares, as published in the report on January 12th, 2017. Sandler O’Neill seems to be going bullish on the price of THG shares, based on the price prediction for THG, indicating that the shares will jump to $88, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 24th, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Piper Jaffray.

The present dividend yield for THG owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.48. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while THG is currently recording an average of 281.10K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.45%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.42%with 3.21% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $121.67, indicating growth from the present price of $98.94, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in THG or pass.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare THG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.00 for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., while the value 11.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.60 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 90.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in THG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in THG by 1.54% in the first quarter, owning 4.46 million shares of THG stocks, with the value of $447.91 million after the purchase of an additional 67,574 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in THG shares changed 0.58% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 981289 shares of company, all valued at $98.47 million after the acquisition of additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

INTECH Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $95.03 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.98% in the first quarter, now owning 71,943 shares valued at $87.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 873338 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 87.00% of THG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.