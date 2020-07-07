Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)?

On Monday, shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) marked $153.86 per share versus a previous $149.54 closing price. With having a 2.89% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Display Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OLED showed a fall of -25.34% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $105.11 – $230.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.23% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on May 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on OLED shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OLED under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on November 22nd, 2019. Additionally, OLED shares got another “Hold” rating from Needham. On July 24th, 2019, Berenberg Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $192. On the other hand, ROTH Capital Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for OLED shares, as published in the report on July 22nd, 2019. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of OLED shares, based on the price prediction for OLED, indicating that the shares will jump from $200 to $210, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from July 12th, 2019. Another “Perform” rating came from Oppenheimer.

The present dividend yield for OLED owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Display Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 58.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 27.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OLED is currently recording an average of 449.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.66%with 4.55% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $170.11, indicating growth from the present price of $153.86, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in OLED or pass.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare OLED shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 50.30 for Universal Display Corporation, while the value 36.61 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.06 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 140.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 71.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OLED in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in OLED by 1.28% in the first quarter, owning 4 million shares of OLED stocks, with the value of $586.45 million after the purchase of an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Ivy Investment Management Co. also increased their stake in OLED shares changed 2.38% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.15 million shares of company, all valued at $315.18 million after the acquisition of additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $167.57 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 222.79% in the first quarter, now owning 771,085 shares valued at $163.78 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.12 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased their position by 0.46% during the first quarter, now owning 1.1 million OLED shares, now holding the value of $161.23 million in OLED with the purchase of the additional 137,912 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 71.00% of OLED shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.