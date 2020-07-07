Where Does IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Monday, shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) marked $160.03 per share versus a previous $157.89 closing price. With having a 1.36% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of IDEX Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IEX showed a fall of -6.96% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $104.56 – $178.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

Argus equity researchers changed the status of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including Janney, also published their reports on IEX shares. Janney repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IEX under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 8th, 2020. Additionally, IEX shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 31st, 2020. On March 20th, 2020, Seaport Global Securities Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $150. On the other hand, Stifel Upgrade the “Buy” rating for IEX shares, as published in the report on March 16th, 2020. Janney seems to be going bullish on the price of IEX shares, based on the price prediction for IEX. Another “Neutral” rating came from Janney.

The present dividend yield for IEX owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with IDEX Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 37.11. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of IDEX Corporation (IEX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 19.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IEX is currently recording an average of 548.24K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.65%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.18%with 3.41% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $163.42, indicating growth from the present price of $160.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IEX or pass.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare IEX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 29.36 for IDEX Corporation, while the value 30.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.45 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 6.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IEX in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in IEX by 1.25% in the first quarter, owning 5.43 million shares of IEX stocks, with the value of $864.68 million after the purchase of an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in IEX shares changed 0.58% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.05 million shares of company, all valued at $646.16 million after the acquisition of additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $444.4 million, and Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.54% in the first quarter, now owning 155,117 shares valued at $314.22 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.97 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased their position by 2.03% during the first quarter, now owning 1.9 million IEX shares, now holding the value of $302.27 million in IEX with the purchase of the additional 372,906 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.70% of IEX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.