Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

On Tuesday, shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) marked $74.36 per share versus a previous $75.28 closing price. With having a -1.22% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of SPS Commerce, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SPSC showed a rise of 34.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $31.28 – $77.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 33.77% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 5th, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SPSC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 19th, 2020. Additionally, SPSC shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 14th, 2020. On the other hand, First Analysis Sec Reiterated the “Strong Buy” rating for SPSC shares, as published in the report on January 16th, 2020. First Analysis Sec seems to be going bullish on the price of SPSC shares, based on the price prediction for SPSC. Another “Buy” rating came from The Benchmark Company, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 2nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SPSC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SPS Commerce, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 42.13. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SPSC is currently recording an average of 348.97K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.12%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.59%with -0.52% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $71.14, indicating growth from the present price of $74.36, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SPSC or pass.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SPSC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 73.26 for SPS Commerce, Inc., while the value 49.25 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.02 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 38.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.98% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SPSC in the recent period. That is how Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now has an increase position in SPSC by 4.13% in the first quarter, owning 1.36 million shares of SPSC stocks, with the value of $92.48 million after the purchase of an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Granahan Investment Management, I also increased their stake in SPSC shares changed 11.04% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.14 million shares of company, all valued at $77.91 million after the acquisition of additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $75.57 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 28.88% in the first quarter, now owning 223,000 shares valued at $67.84 million after the acquisition of the additional 995263 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fred Alger Management LLC increased their position by 0.49% during the first quarter, now owning 962621 SPSC shares, now holding the value of $65.61 million in SPSC with the purchase of the additional 286,473 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.98% of SPSC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.