Digging Through Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) marked $7.76 per share versus a previous $7.74 closing price. With having a 0.32% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Kearny Financial Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KRNY showed a fall of -43.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.29 – $14.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -30.96% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KRNY under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Additionally, KRNY shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Keefe Bruyette, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 4th, 2019. On the other hand, Compass Point Reiterated the “Buy” rating for KRNY shares, as published in the report on November 24th, 2015. Sandler O’Neill seems to be going bullish on the price of KRNY shares, based on the price prediction for KRNY, indicating that the shares will jump to $13, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from June 29th, 2015. Another “Buy” rating came from Compass Point, providing a prediction for $13 price target according to the report published in March 13th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for KRNY owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Kearny Financial Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 811.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KRNY is currently recording an average of 324.10K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.47%with -5.07% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.67, indicating growth from the present price of $7.76, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KRNY or pass.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare KRNY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 15.94 for Kearny Financial Corp., while the value 16.52 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.49 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 69.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 66.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KRNY in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in KRNY by 8.89% in the first quarter, owning 5.75 million shares of KRNY stocks, with the value of $49.32 million after the purchase of an additional 469,698 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Geode Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in KRNY shares changed 5.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.18 million shares of company, all valued at $10.11 million after the acquisition of additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter.

At the present, 66.50% of KRNY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.