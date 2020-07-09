Here’s The Case for and Against EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

On Wednesday, shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) marked $255.66 per share versus a previous $252.25 closing price. With having a 1.35% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of EPAM Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EPAM showed a rise of 20.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $151.97 – $258.98 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 21.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) shares to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on June 15th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EPAM under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on May 22nd, 2020. Additionally, EPAM shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 8th, 2020. On April 24th, 2020, Susquehanna Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $230. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade the “Sector Weight” rating for EPAM shares, as published in the report on March 10th, 2020. Wolfe Research seems to be going bullish on the price of EPAM shares, based on the price prediction for EPAM. Another “Outperform” rating came from Wells Fargo, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 14th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EPAM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with EPAM Systems, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 60.97. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 25.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EPAM is currently recording an average of 376.51K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.90%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.25%with 1.45% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $246.07, indicating growth from the present price of $255.66, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EPAM or pass.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare EPAM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 51.79 for EPAM Systems, Inc., while the value 36.58 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.94 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.35% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EPAM in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EPAM by 1.36% in the first quarter, owning 4.98 million shares of EPAM stocks, with the value of $1.15 billion after the purchase of an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in EPAM shares changed 34.77% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.47 million shares of company, all valued at $799.45 million after the acquisition of additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $540.08 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 46.28% in the first quarter, now owning 722,986 shares valued at $527.03 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.29 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.35% of EPAM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.