Here’s Why Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) marked $35.61 per share versus a previous $36.24 closing price. With having a -1.74% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PBH showed a fall of -12.07% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.40 – $46.12 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.57% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on PBH shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PBH under “Hold” rating, in the report published on April 14th, 2020. Additionally, PBH shares got another “Neutral” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 7th, 2020. On March 26th, 2020, Jefferies Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $43. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Initiated the “Perform” rating for PBH shares, as published in the report on March 24th, 2020. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of PBH shares, based on the price prediction for PBH. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for PBH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PBH is currently recording an average of 475.83K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.25%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.03%with -3.47% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $46.00, indicating growth from the present price of $35.61, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PBH or pass.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare PBH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.80 for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., while the value 11.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.78 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 504.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PBH in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PBH by 2.87% in the first quarter, owning 4.99 million shares of PBH stocks, with the value of $210.75 million after the purchase of an additional 139,406 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Champlain Investment Partners LLC also increased their stake in PBH shares changed 3.66% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.46 million shares of company, all valued at $103.91 million after the acquisition of additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $75.32 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.97% in the first quarter, now owning 71,201 shares valued at $63.42 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.5 million shares during the last quarter.