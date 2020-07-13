Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Stock?

On Friday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) marked $28.87 per share versus a previous $28.43 closing price. With having a 1.55% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Getty Realty Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GTY showed a fall of -12.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.36 – $33.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.53% in the period of the last 200 days.

JMP Securities equity researchers changed the status of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) shares to a “Mkt Outperform” rating in the report published on June 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including BTIG Research, also published their reports on GTY shares. BTIG Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GTY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 24th, 2018. Additionally, GTY shares got another “Buy” rating from Ladenburg Thalmann, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 1st, 2018. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Initiated the “Buy” rating for GTY shares, as published in the report on September 6th, 2017. Canaccord Genuity seems to be going bullish on the price of GTY shares, based on the price prediction for GTY, indicating that the shares will jump to $32, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from July 18th, 2017. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from JMP Securities.

The present dividend yield for GTY owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GTY is currently recording an average of 246.98K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.06%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.20%with -3.51% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $33.90, indicating growth from the present price of $28.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GTY or pass.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Real Estate sector. If you wish to compare GTY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.61 for Getty Realty Corp., while the value 24.02 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.22 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 1.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 68.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GTY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in GTY by 1.49% in the first quarter, owning 5.29 million shares of GTY stocks, with the value of $140.86 million after the purchase of an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in GTY shares changed 3.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.53 million shares of company, all valued at $40.85 million after the acquisition of additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $22.54 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.92% in the first quarter, now owning 10,309 shares valued at $14.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 547867 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Brown Advisory LLC increased their position by 7.37% during the first quarter, now owning 514497 GTY shares, now holding the value of $13.7 million in GTY with the purchase of the additional 514,497 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 68.80% of GTY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.