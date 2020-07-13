Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): What’s Inside the Story?

On Friday, shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) marked $36.00 per share versus a previous $36.27 closing price. With having a -0.74% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Progress Software Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PRGS showed a fall of -13.36% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $28.09 – $52.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.10% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on PRGS shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PRGS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 22nd, 2019. Additionally, PRGS shares got another “Outperform” rating from Wedbush , setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 26th, 2019. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Upgrade the “Hold” rating for PRGS shares, as published in the report on June 28th, 2018. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of PRGS shares, based on the price prediction for PRGS. Another “Buy” rating came from The Benchmark Company, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 2nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for PRGS owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Progress Software Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 16.21. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PRGS is currently recording an average of 329.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.82%with -6.20% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $45.67, indicating growth from the present price of $36.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PRGS or pass.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PRGS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 34.88 for Progress Software Corporation, while the value 12.37 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.03 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -44.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PRGS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PRGS by 0.90% in the first quarter, owning 4.78 million shares of PRGS stocks, with the value of $193.23 million after the purchase of an additional 42,784 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in PRGS shares changed 30.89% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.4 million shares of company, all valued at $96.9 million after the acquisition of additional 566,073 shares during the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $64.25 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.04% in the first quarter, now owning 70,446 shares valued at $59.3 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.47 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 912648 PRGS shares, now holding the value of $36.87 million in PRGS with the purchase of the additional 4,370 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 97.80% of PRGS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.