Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) marked $47.16 per share versus a previous $46.10 closing price. With having a 2.30% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EPAY showed a fall of -12.01% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.82 – $57.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 3.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including DA Davidson, also published their reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EPAY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Additionally, EPAY shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 31st, 2020. On August 9th, 2019, Craig Hallum Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $52. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for EPAY shares, as published in the report on May 3rd, 2019. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of EPAY shares, based on the price prediction for EPAY, indicating that the shares will jump from $65 to $55, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 3rd, 2019. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from First Analysis Sec, providing a prediction for $55 price target according to the report published in November 12th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for EPAY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 28.62. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EPAY is currently recording an average of 300.26K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.97%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.89%with -1.06% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $51.44, indicating growth from the present price of $47.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EPAY or pass.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare EPAY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., while the value 36.42 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.06 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -48.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EPAY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EPAY by 3.00% in the first quarter, owning 4.48 million shares of EPAY stocks, with the value of $227.28 million after the purchase of an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in EPAY shares changed 12.39% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.21 million shares of company, all valued at $213.88 million after the acquisition of additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $101.52 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.86% in the first quarter, now owning 73,231 shares valued at $67.13 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.32 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, MIG Capital LLC increased their position by 20.99% during the first quarter, now owning 1.01 million EPAY shares, now holding the value of $51.41 million in EPAY with the purchase of the additional 263,516 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.80% of EPAY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.