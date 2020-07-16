Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) marked $53.21 per share versus a previous $52.18 closing price. With having a 1.97% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Casella Waste Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CWST showed a rise of 15.60% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $34.35 – $56.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 13.39% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on March 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on CWST shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CWST under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 22nd, 2019. Additionally, CWST shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 1st, 2019. On February 22nd, 2019, Stifel Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target to $35. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Mkts Initiated the “Sector Weight” rating for CWST shares, as published in the report on February 5th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of CWST shares, based on the price prediction for CWST, indicating that the shares will jump from $28 to $30, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from August 6th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $30 price target according to the report published in January 24th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for CWST owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Casella Waste Systems, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 115.27. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 11.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 30.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CWST is currently recording an average of 290.79K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.00%with 4.35% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $52.00, indicating growth from the present price of $53.21, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CWST or pass.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare CWST shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 75.05 for Casella Waste Systems, Inc., while the value 69.10 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.71 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 354.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.91% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CWST in the recent period. That is how Wells Capital Management, Inc. now has an increase position in CWST by 3.96% in the first quarter, owning 3.4 million shares of CWST stocks, with the value of $177.01 million after the purchase of an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, EARNEST Partners LLC also increased their stake in CWST shares changed 21.85% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.98 million shares of company, all valued at $155.5 million after the acquisition of additional 535,039 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Grou acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $121.6 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.14% in the first quarter, now owning 3,099 shares valued at $114.5 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.2 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased their position by 0.77% during the first quarter, now owning 1.96 million CWST shares, now holding the value of $102.16 million in CWST with the purchase of the additional 511,555 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.91% of CWST shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.