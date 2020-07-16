Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) marked $268.16 per share versus a previous $266.47 closing price. With having a 0.63% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Zebra Technologies Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZBRA showed a rise of 4.98% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $150.06 – $278.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 15.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 10th, 2020. Other analysts, including Northcoast, also published their reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZBRA under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 30th, 2020. Additionally, ZBRA shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 30th, 2020. On April 29th, 2020, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $230 to $250. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ZBRA shares, as published in the report on March 19th, 2020. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of ZBRA shares, based on the price prediction for ZBRA, indicating that the shares will jump to $203, giving the shares “Equal-Weight” rating based on their report from March 16th, 2020. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $203 price target according to the report published in February 14th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for ZBRA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Zebra Technologies Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.68. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 30.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZBRA is currently recording an average of 376.95K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.48%with 4.26% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $251.00, indicating growth from the present price of $268.16, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZBRA or pass.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ZBRA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 28.07 for Zebra Technologies Corporation, while the value 19.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.55 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 30.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 91.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZBRA in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in ZBRA by 1.49% in the first quarter, owning 2.12 million shares of ZBRA stocks, with the value of $542.73 million after the purchase of an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, JPMorgan Investment Management, I also increased their stake in ZBRA shares changed 13.19% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.26 million shares of company, all valued at $321.97 million after the acquisition of additional 146,579 shares during the last quarter.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $282.17 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.06% in the first quarter, now owning 9,945 shares valued at $243.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 951548 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 91.60% of ZBRA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.