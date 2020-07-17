Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) marked $350.05 per share versus a previous $351.84 closing price. With having a -0.51% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of FactSet Research Systems Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FDS showed a rise of 30.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $195.22 – $357.21 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 26.84% in the period of the last 200 days.

Northcoast equity researchers changed the status of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on June 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on FDS shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FDS under “Perform” rating, in the report published on June 1st, 2020. Additionally, FDS shares got another “Hold” rating from Jefferies. On September 27th, 2019, BofA/Merrill Downgrade an Underperform rating and increased its price target to $230. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for FDS shares, as published in the report on July 16th, 2019. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of FDS shares, based on the price prediction for FDS, indicating that the shares will jump from $256 to $246, giving the shares “Sell” rating based on their report from June 27th, 2019. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $246 price target according to the report published in December 7th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for FDS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with FactSet Research Systems Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 48.04. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 52.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FDS is currently recording an average of 272.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.90%with 0.77% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $281.08, indicating growth from the present price of $350.05, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FDS or pass.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FDS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 36.06 for FactSet Research Systems Inc., while the value 32.31 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.71 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 21.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FDS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in FDS by 1.15% in the first quarter, owning 3.92 million shares of FDS stocks, with the value of $1.29 billion after the purchase of an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in FDS shares changed 27.03% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.58 million shares of company, all valued at $519.4 million after the acquisition of additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Investment Managem acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $505.11 million, and Ninety One UK Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.59% in the first quarter, now owning 4,989 shares valued at $278.38 million after the acquisition of the additional 847520 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.30% of FDS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.