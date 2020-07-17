Here’s Why ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) marked $63.12 per share versus a previous $63.08 closing price. With having a 0.06% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ExlService Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EXLS showed a fall of -9.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $40.61 – $79.78 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.83% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barrington Research equity researchers changed the status of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on May 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EXLS under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on April 17th, 2020. Additionally, EXLS shares got another “Neutral” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 28th, 2020. On January 9th, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgrade an Underweight rating and increased its price target to $72. On the other hand, Barrington Research Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for EXLS shares, as published in the report on July 31st, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of EXLS shares, based on the price prediction for EXLS, indicating that the shares will jump to $60, giving the shares “Sell” rating based on their report from July 17th, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for $60 price target according to the report published in March 1st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EXLS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ExlService Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.23. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EXLS is currently recording an average of 227.51K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.31%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.89%with 7.31% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $65.29, indicating growth from the present price of $63.12, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EXLS or pass.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare EXLS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 29.03 for ExlService Holdings, Inc., while the value 19.89 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.17 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 20.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EXLS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EXLS by 0.39% in the first quarter, owning 3.5 million shares of EXLS stocks, with the value of $222.15 million after the purchase of an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in EXLS shares changed 42.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.94 million shares of company, all valued at $123.12 million after the acquisition of additional 575,727 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $95.66 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.52% in the first quarter, now owning 55,378 shares valued at $67.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.06 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 95.70% of EXLS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.