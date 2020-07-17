Let’s Take a Fresh Look at SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)

On Thursday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) marked $116.62 per share versus a previous $116.19 closing price. With having a 0.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SITE showed a rise of 28.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $53.29 – $119.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 28.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on July 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SITE under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Additionally, SITE shares got another “Underperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts. On November 21st, 2019, Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $14. On the other hand, Berenberg Downgrade the “Hold” rating for SITE shares, as published in the report on August 7th, 2019. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of SITE shares, based on the price prediction for SITE, indicating that the shares will jump from $64 to $77, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from June 25th, 2019. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts.

The present dividend yield for SITE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 50.16. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SITE is currently recording an average of 359.40K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.79%with 9.40% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $98.25, indicating growth from the present price of $116.62, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SITE or pass.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare SITE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 59.41 for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., while the value 55.96 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.96 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 3.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SITE in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in SITE by 6.89% in the first quarter, owning 3.87 million shares of SITE stocks, with the value of $441.38 million after the purchase of an additional 249,485 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in SITE shares changed 1.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.73 million shares of company, all valued at $424.55 million after the acquisition of additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $407.37 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.65% in the first quarter, now owning 16,905 shares valued at $298.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.62 million shares during the last quarter.