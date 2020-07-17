Taking an Updated Look at the Data United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

On Thursday, shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) marked $31.53 per share versus a previous $31.26 closing price. With having a 0.86% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of United States Cellular Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. USM showed a fall of -12.97% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.91 – $49.53 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.82% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) shares from “Outperform” to a “Strong Buy” rating in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on USM shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking USM under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Additionally, USM shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 5th, 2019. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for USM shares, as published in the report on July 11th, 2018. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of USM shares, based on the price prediction for USM. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for USM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of United States Cellular Corporation (USM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while USM is currently recording an average of 164.99K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.25%with 3.79% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $41.60, indicating growth from the present price of $31.53, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in USM or pass.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Communication Services sector. If you wish to compare USM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.40 for United States Cellular Corporation, while the value 22.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.63 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -14.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 28.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in USM in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in USM by 3.76% in the first quarter, owning 1.9 million shares of USM stocks, with the value of $58.72 million after the purchase of an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in USM shares changed 2.67% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.55 million shares of company, all valued at $47.87 million after the acquisition of additional 40,360 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $21.99 million, and Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.65% in the first quarter, now owning 4,517 shares valued at $21.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 695708 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Manage increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 303000 USM shares, now holding the value of $9.35 million in USM with the purchase of the additional 303,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 28.30% of USM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.