Taking an Updated Look at the Data Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

On Friday, shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) marked $17.37 per share versus a previous $17.60 closing price. With having a -1.31% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UVE showed a fall of -37.94% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.20 – $30.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.99% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on May 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on UVE shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UVE under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Additionally, UVE shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Keefe Bruyette.

The present dividend yield for UVE owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.50. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UVE is currently recording an average of 202.70K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.71%with 1.58% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.00, indicating growth from the present price of $17.37, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UVE or pass.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare UVE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.76 for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., while the value 5.96 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.73 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -58.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 8.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UVE in the recent period. That is how LSV Asset Management now has an increase position in UVE by 1.52% in the first quarter, owning 1.35 million shares of UVE stocks, with the value of $23.99 million after the purchase of an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in UVE shares changed 6.57% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.03 million shares of company, all valued at $18.33 million after the acquisition of additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $11.38 million, and Stadium Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.67% in the first quarter, now owning 119,438 shares valued at $10.71 million after the acquisition of the additional 603627 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 1.15% during the first quarter, now owning 458397 UVE shares, now holding the value of $8.14 million in UVE with the purchase of the additional 32,876 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 74.50% of UVE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.