Here’s Why ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Monday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) marked $73.89 per share versus a previous $75.05 closing price. With having a -1.55% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ONE Gas, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OGS showed a fall of -21.03% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $63.67 – $96.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) shares to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on January 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on OGS shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OGS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 29th, 2020. Additionally, OGS shares got another “Neutral” rating from Guggenheim, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 8th, 2020. On October 17th, 2019, Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $96. On the other hand, UBS Upgrade the “Neutral” rating for OGS shares, as published in the report on September 10th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of OGS shares, based on the price prediction for OGS, indicating that the shares will jump from $68 to $74, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from October 29th, 2018. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for OGS owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -20.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OGS is currently recording an average of 294.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.77%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.35%with -2.38% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $85.88, indicating growth from the present price of $73.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in OGS or pass.

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare OGS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.30 for ONE Gas, Inc., while the value 19.29 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.47 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 8.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OGS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in OGS by 1.31% in the first quarter, owning 5.33 million shares of OGS stocks, with the value of $410.81 million after the purchase of an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in OGS shares changed 0.55% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.74 million shares of company, all valued at $287.97 million after the acquisition of additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Investment Manag acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $240.77 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.97% in the first quarter, now owning 36,284 shares valued at $144.68 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.88 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased their position by 1.97% during the first quarter, now owning 1.04 million OGS shares, now holding the value of $80.15 million in OGS with the purchase of the additional 237,393 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 80.10% of OGS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.