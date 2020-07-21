Is Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) a great play right now?

On Monday, shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) marked $60.38 per share versus a previous $61.01 closing price. With having a -1.03% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Calavo Growers, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CVGW showed a fall of -33.35% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $48.31 – $99.71 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.73% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on March 2nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on CVGW shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CVGW under “Hold” rating, in the report published on January 23rd, 2020. Additionally, CVGW shares got another “Hold” rating from Jefferies. On the other hand, Lake Street Reiterated the “Buy” rating for CVGW shares, as published in the report on December 20th, 2017. Lake Street seems to be going bullish on the price of CVGW shares, based on the price prediction for CVGW, indicating that the shares will jump from $71 to $76, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from December 21st, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from Lake Street, providing a prediction for $76 price target according to the report published in September 8th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for CVGW owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Calavo Growers, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 133.60. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CVGW is currently recording an average of 147.26K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.98%with 2.91% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.00, indicating growth from the present price of $60.38, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CVGW or pass.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare CVGW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 91.76 for Calavo Growers, Inc., while the value 18.46 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.66 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 7.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CVGW in the recent period. That is how Stephens Investment Management Gr now has an increase position in CVGW by 8.80% in the first quarter, owning 731617 shares of CVGW stocks, with the value of $46.03 million after the purchase of an additional 59,181 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in CVGW shares changed 16.92% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 516120 shares of company, all valued at $32.47 million after the acquisition of additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $32.17 million, and Copeland Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 26.86% in the first quarter, now owning 105,269 shares valued at $31.27 million after the acquisition of the additional 497115 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 87.70% of CVGW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.