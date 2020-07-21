John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): What’s Inside the Story?

On Monday, shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) marked $86.41 per share versus a previous $86.92 closing price. With having a -0.59% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of John Bean Technologies Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. JBT showed a fall of -23.30% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $56.17 – $127.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

Seaport Global Securities equity researchers changed the status of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wellington Shields, also published their reports on JBT shares. Wellington Shields repeated the rating from the previous report, marking JBT under “Hold” rating, in the report published on May 1st, 2019. Additionally, JBT shares got another “Gradually Accumulate” rating from Wellington Shields. On the other hand, Seaport Global Securities Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for JBT shares, as published in the report on May 3rd, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of JBT shares, based on the price prediction for JBT. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for JBT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with John Bean Technologies Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 38.46. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 25.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while JBT is currently recording an average of 250.04K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.21%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.84%with 2.84% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $85.40, indicating growth from the present price of $86.41, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in JBT or pass.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare JBT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.98 for John Bean Technologies Corporation, while the value 20.91 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.33 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 26.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in JBT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in JBT by 1.61% in the first quarter, owning 3.25 million shares of JBT stocks, with the value of $279.47 million after the purchase of an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC also increased their stake in JBT shares changed 12.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.64 million shares of company, all valued at $141.06 million after the acquisition of additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $135.44 million, and Artisan Partners LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.96% in the first quarter, now owning 87,745 shares valued at $83.32 million after the acquisition of the additional 968560 shares during the last quarter.