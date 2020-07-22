Digging Up the Details on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

On Tuesday, shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) marked $25.68 per share versus a previous $24.40 closing price. With having a 5.25% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NTB showed a fall of -30.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.76 – $38.05 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.10% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on June 2nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NTB under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, NTB shares got another “Neutral” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 9th, 2020. On July 8th, 2019, Keefe Bruyette Downgrade an Mkt Perform rating and increased its price target from $51 to $41. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for NTB shares, as published in the report on January 15th, 2019. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of NTB shares, based on the price prediction for NTB. Another “Neutral” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 14th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for NTB owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.43. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NTB is currently recording an average of 280.59K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.44%with 6.12% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.33, indicating growth from the present price of $25.68, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NTB or pass.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) is based in the Bermuda and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare NTB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.27 for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, while the value 9.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.11 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -5.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.13%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NTB in the recent period. That is how Davis Selected Advisers LP now has an increase position in NTB by 0.70% in the first quarter, owning 3.33 million shares of NTB stocks, with the value of $81.19 million after the purchase of an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Rovida Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in NTB shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2 million shares of company, all valued at $48.9 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $45.12 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 21.98% in the first quarter, now owning 255,444 shares valued at $34.57 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.42 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased their position by 304.56% during the first quarter, now owning 1.37 million NTB shares, now holding the value of $33.42 million in NTB with the purchase of the additional 232,725 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 74.40% of NTB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.