Taking an Updated Look at the Data Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

On Tuesday, shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) marked $46.69 per share versus a previous $45.90 closing price. With having a 1.72% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Astec Industries, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ASTE showed a rise of 11.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.17 – $49.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 18.69% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ASTE under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on April 1st, 2020. Additionally, ASTE shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti. On the other hand, Stifel Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ASTE shares, as published in the report on July 25th, 2018. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of ASTE shares, based on the price prediction for ASTE. Another “Buy” rating came from Dougherty & Company , providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 21st, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ASTE owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Astec Industries, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ASTE is currently recording an average of 159.98K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.66%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.31%with 1.19% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $47.00, indicating growth from the present price of $46.69, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ASTE or pass.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ASTE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 37.11 for Astec Industries, Inc., while the value 29.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 138.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ASTE in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ASTE by 6.12% in the first quarter, owning 2.27 million shares of ASTE stocks, with the value of $105.21 million after the purchase of an additional 131,004 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. also increased their stake in ASTE shares changed 1.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.27 million shares of company, all valued at $58.86 million after the acquisition of additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter.

Adage Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $46.32 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 37.67% in the first quarter, now owning 233,729 shares valued at $39.55 million after the acquisition of the additional 854120 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.82% during the first quarter, now owning 723646 ASTE shares, now holding the value of $33.51 million in ASTE with the purchase of the additional 54,194 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.30% of ASTE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.