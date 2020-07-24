Is CACI International Inc (CACI) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) marked $206.09 per share versus a previous $208.14 closing price. With having a -0.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of CACI International Inc, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CACI showed a fall of -17.56% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $156.15 – $288.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on July 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on CACI shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CACI under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 20th, 2020. Additionally, CACI shares got another “Outperform” rating from William Blair. On January 31st, 2020, The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $315. On the other hand, SunTrust Upgrade the “Buy” rating for CACI shares, as published in the report on November 25th, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of CACI shares, based on the price prediction for CACI, indicating that the shares will jump to $250, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from September 24th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $250 price target according to the report published in September 20th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CACI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CACI International Inc, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.21. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CACI International Inc (CACI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CACI is currently recording an average of 200.01K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.25%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.55%with 5.48% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $295.00, indicating growth from the present price of $206.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CACI or pass.

CACI International Inc (CACI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CACI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.90 for CACI International Inc, while the value 14.77 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 10.90 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 33.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CACI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CACI by 1.75% in the first quarter, owning 2.7 million shares of CACI stocks, with the value of $584.53 million after the purchase of an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in CACI shares changed 31.87% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.33 million shares of company, all valued at $287.62 million after the acquisition of additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL acquired a new position in CACI International Inc during the first quarter, with the value of $162.97 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.67% in the first quarter, now owning 4,120 shares valued at $134.1 million after the acquisition of the additional 618305 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Massachusetts Financial Services increased their position by 4.15% during the first quarter, now owning 435372 CACI shares, now holding the value of $94.42 million in CACI with the purchase of the additional 22,724 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.90% of CACI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.