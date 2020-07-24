Is Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) marked $12.03 per share versus a previous $12.08 closing price. With having a -0.41% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Meridian Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EBSB showed a fall of -40.12% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.88 – $20.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.75% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares from “Outperform” to a “Strong Buy” rating in the report published on June 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EBSB under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on November 26th, 2019. Additionally, EBSB shares got another “Overweight” rating from Piper Jaffray, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 2nd, 2019. On September 30th, 2015, Hovde Group Initiated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target to $15.25. On the other hand, Piper Jaffray Initiated the “Neutral” rating for EBSB shares, as published in the report on June 5th, 2015. Compass Point seems to be going bullish on the price of EBSB shares, based on the price prediction for EBSB, indicating that the shares will jump from $27 to $29.50, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from July 14th, 2014. Another “Neutral” rating came from Compass Point, providing a prediction for $29.50 price target according to the report published in April 29th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for EBSB owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Meridian Bancorp, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.02. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EBSB is currently recording an average of 181.56K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.40%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.23%with 3.00% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.50, indicating growth from the present price of $12.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EBSB or pass.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare EBSB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.52 for Meridian Bancorp, Inc., while the value 14.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 67.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EBSB in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in EBSB by 0.24% in the first quarter, owning 7.76 million shares of EBSB stocks, with the value of $89.99 million after the purchase of an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in EBSB shares changed 11.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.48 million shares of company, all valued at $28.82 million after the acquisition of additional 251,314 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $28.32 million, and Impax Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.55% in the first quarter, now owning 90,623 shares valued at $13.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.15 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 67.70% of EBSB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.