Digging Through Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) marked $6.10 per share versus a previous $6.20 closing price. With having a -1.53% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Immersion Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IMMR showed a fall of -17.90% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.23 – $8.66 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -11.26% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Craig Hallum, also published their reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IMMR under “Buy” rating, in the report published on August 2nd, 2019. Additionally, IMMR shares got another “Buy” rating from Dougherty & Company , setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 14th, 2019. On February 27th, 2019, B. Riley FBR Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $18 to $9.50. On the other hand, Craig Hallum Upgrade the “Buy” rating for IMMR shares, as published in the report on September 12th, 2018. Craig Hallum seems to be going bullish on the price of IMMR shares, based on the price prediction for IMMR, indicating that the shares will jump from $17 to $14, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from August 3rd, 2018. Another “Neutral” rating came from Dougherty & Company .

The present dividend yield for IMMR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 23.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -17.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IMMR is currently recording an average of 405.30K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.40%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.17%with -2.24% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $9.00, indicating growth from the present price of $6.10, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IMMR or pass.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare IMMR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Immersion Corporation, while the value 14.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.44 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -136.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IMMR in the recent period. That is how Raging Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in IMMR by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 4.83 million shares of IMMR stocks, with the value of $30.11 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC also increased their stake in IMMR shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.75 million shares of company, all valued at $23.34 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Immersion Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $12.52 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.16% in the first quarter, now owning 38,139 shares valued at $4.09 million after the acquisition of the additional 657162 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.10% of IMMR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.