Digging Up the Details on Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

On Friday, shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) marked $125.21 per share versus a previous $125.86 closing price. With having a -0.52% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Toyota Motor Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TM showed a fall of -10.91% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $108.01 – $145.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.08% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on TM shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TM under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 26th, 2020. Additionally, TM shares got another “Underweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, JP Morgan Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for TM shares, as published in the report on November 19th, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of TM shares, based on the price prediction for TM. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for TM owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Toyota Motor Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.05. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -8.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TM is currently recording an average of 208.99K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 0.82%with -1.46% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $158.92, indicating growth from the present price of $125.21, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TM or pass.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is based in the Japan and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare TM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.21 for Toyota Motor Corporation, while the value 13.98 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 13.60 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 13.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 8.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 0.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TM in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in TM by 6.72% in the first quarter, owning 1.16 million shares of TM stocks, with the value of $146.15 million after the purchase of an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Parametric Portfolio Associates L also increased their stake in TM shares changed 7.59% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.09 million shares of company, all valued at $136.99 million after the acquisition of additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $122.17 million, and Aperio Group LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.72% in the first quarter, now owning 11,131 shares valued at $82.48 million after the acquisition of the additional 656536 shares during the last quarter. In the end, First Trust Advisors LP increased their position by 3.27% during the first quarter, now owning 360757 TM shares, now holding the value of $45.32 million in TM with the purchase of the additional 58,241 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 0.90% of TM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.