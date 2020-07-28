Checking the True Picture for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

On Monday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) marked $39.50 per share versus a previous $38.84 closing price. With having a 1.70% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Standard Motor Products, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SMP showed a fall of -25.78% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $33.94 – $55.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -13.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

CL King equity researchers changed the status of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on SMP shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SMP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on December 20th, 2019. Additionally, SMP shares got another “Neutral” rating from CL King. On February 17th, 2017, FBR & Co. Reiterated an Mkt Perform rating and increased its price target from $40 to $48. On the other hand, FBR Capital Reiterated the “Mkt Perform” rating for SMP shares, as published in the report on August 4th, 2016. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of SMP shares, based on the price prediction for SMP, indicating that the shares will jump to $44, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from April 18th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for SMP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Standard Motor Products, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 27.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -10.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SMP is currently recording an average of 140.97K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.09%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.58%with -0.63% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $50.00, indicating growth from the present price of $39.50, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SMP or pass.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare SMP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.73 for Standard Motor Products, Inc., while the value 13.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.88 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 22.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SMP in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in SMP by 29.37% in the first quarter, owning 1.38 million shares of SMP stocks, with the value of $56.87 million after the purchase of an additional 313,318 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in SMP shares changed 8.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 681582 shares of company, all valued at $28.08 million after the acquisition of additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $25.36 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.55% in the first quarter, now owning 38,415 shares valued at $20.08 million after the acquisition of the additional 487454 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 82.40% of SMP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.