Digging Through PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) marked $20.27 per share versus a previous $19.47 closing price. With having a 4.11% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of PDF Solutions, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PDFS showed a rise of 20.01% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.61 – $20.52 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 27.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 16th, 2019. Other analysts, including Northland Capital, also published their reports on PDFS shares. Northland Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PDFS under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on October 3rd, 2017. Additionally, PDFS shares got another “Buy” rating from Craig Hallum. On the other hand, Craig Hallum Downgrade the “Hold” rating for PDFS shares, as published in the report on July 29th, 2016. Craig Hallum seems to be going bullish on the price of PDFS shares, based on the price prediction for PDFS, indicating that the shares will jump to $17, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from February 23rd, 2016. Another “Outperform” rating came from Northland Capital, providing a prediction for $17 price target according to the report published in January 8th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for PDFS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with PDF Solutions, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 34.99. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -1.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PDFS is currently recording an average of 174.34K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.81%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.67%with 2.74% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.13, indicating growth from the present price of $20.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PDFS or pass.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PDFS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for PDF Solutions, Inc., while the value 39.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.10 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 30.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PDFS in the recent period. That is how Invesco Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in PDFS by 25.21% in the first quarter, owning 3.76 million shares of PDFS stocks, with the value of $73.48 million after the purchase of an additional 756,400 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in PDFS shares changed 0.33% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.91 million shares of company, all valued at $37.38 million after the acquisition of additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $32.46 million, and Needham Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.71% in the first quarter, now owning 112,800 shares valued at $24.93 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.27 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 879985 PDFS shares, now holding the value of $17.21 million in PDFS with the purchase of the additional 56,774 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 77.90% of PDFS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.