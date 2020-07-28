Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Matson, Inc. (MATX)

On Monday, shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) marked $36.25 per share versus a previous $35.19 closing price. With having a 3.01% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Matson, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MATX showed a fall of -11.15% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.75 – $42.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.59% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on MATX shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MATX under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 27th, 2020. Additionally, MATX shares got another “Overweight” rating from Stephens, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 25th, 2019. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Market Perform” rating for MATX shares, as published in the report on January 29th, 2018. Seaport Global Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of MATX shares, based on the price prediction for MATX, indicating that the shares will jump to $40, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from January 29th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $40 price target according to the report published in January 29th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for MATX owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Matson, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.07. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Matson, Inc. (MATX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MATX is currently recording an average of 270.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.60%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.52%with -0.36% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $37.67, indicating growth from the present price of $36.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MATX or pass.

Matson, Inc. (MATX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare MATX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.22 for Matson, Inc., while the value 18.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.71 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -29.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MATX in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MATX by 2.21% in the first quarter, owning 4.43 million shares of MATX stocks, with the value of $128.79 million after the purchase of an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC also increased their stake in MATX shares changed 10.18% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.29 million shares of company, all valued at $95.85 million after the acquisition of additional 304,346 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $71.32 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.04% in the first quarter, now owning 103,406 shares valued at $40.45 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.39 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.10% of MATX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.