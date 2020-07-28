Where Does ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Monday, shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) marked $63.83 per share versus a previous $63.93 closing price. With having a -0.16% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ICF International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ICFI showed a fall of -30.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $47.75 – $95.24 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -16.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Berenberg equity researchers changed the status of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Canaccord Genuity, also published their reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ICFI under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 19th, 2019. Additionally, ICFI shares got another “Outperform” rating from Barrington Research, setting a target price of $98 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 8th, 2019. On May 9th, 2019, Barrington Research Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $86 to $88. On the other hand, Berenberg Initiated the “Hold” rating for ICFI shares, as published in the report on February 13th, 2019. Barrington Research seems to be going bullish on the price of ICFI shares, based on the price prediction for ICFI, indicating that the shares will jump from $67 to $75, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 9th, 2018. Another “Outperform” rating came from Barrington Research, providing a prediction for $75 price target according to the report published in March 1st, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ICFI owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ICF International, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.64. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ICFI is currently recording an average of 142.94K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.09%with -0.56% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $86.00, indicating growth from the present price of $63.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ICFI or pass.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare ICFI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.08 for ICF International, Inc., while the value 15.21 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.35 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 12.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ICFI in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ICFI by 2.29% in the first quarter, owning 1.22 million shares of ICFI stocks, with the value of $78.98 million after the purchase of an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou also increased their stake in ICFI shares changed 10.66% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.08 million shares of company, all valued at $69.9 million after the acquisition of additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in ICF International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $56.9 million, and GW&K Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.60% in the first quarter, now owning 51,367 shares valued at $32.04 million after the acquisition of the additional 494282 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 95.80% of ICFI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.