Digging Up the Details on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

On Tuesday, shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) marked $32.89 per share versus a previous $32.67 closing price. With having a 0.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WASH showed a fall of -38.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.86 – $54.96 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Compass Point equity researchers changed the status of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Boenning & Scattergood, also published their reports on WASH shares. Boenning & Scattergood repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WASH under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 22nd, 2019. Additionally, WASH shares got another “Outperform” rating from Boenning & Scattergood. On the other hand, Sandler O’Neill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for WASH shares, as published in the report on October 4th, 2018. Compass Point seems to be going bullish on the price of WASH shares, based on the price prediction for WASH. Another “Neutral” rating came from Compass Point.

The present dividend yield for WASH owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 16.10. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WASH is currently recording an average of 122.48K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.81%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.80%with -5.13% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $40.00, indicating growth from the present price of $32.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WASH or pass.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare WASH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.52 for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., while the value 11.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.86 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 0.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 75.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WASH in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in WASH by 2.48% in the first quarter, owning 1.08 million shares of WASH stocks, with the value of $35.37 million after the purchase of an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Champlain Investment Partners LLC also increased their stake in WASH shares changed 0.74% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 861385 shares of company, all valued at $28.21 million after the acquisition of additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $26.47 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.98% in the first quarter, now owning 14,609 shares valued at $24.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 752466 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 75.40% of WASH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.