Here’s The Case for and Against AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

On Tuesday, shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) marked $62.68 per share versus a previous $63.40 closing price. With having a -1.14% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of AMERISAFE, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMSF showed a fall of -5.07% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $48.02 – $80.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

Keefe Bruyette equity researchers changed the status of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2018. Other analysts, including Boenning & Scattergood, also published their reports on AMSF shares. Boenning & Scattergood repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMSF under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 25th, 2017. Additionally, AMSF shares got another “Outperform” rating from FBR & Co., setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 10th, 2017. On December 17th, 2013, FBR Capital Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $38 to $50. On the other hand, FBR Capital Reiterated the “Mkt Perform” rating for AMSF shares, as published in the report on March 14th, 2013. Keefe Bruyette seems to be going bullish on the price of AMSF shares, based on the price prediction for AMSF. Another “Buy” rating came from Wunderlich, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in March 10th, 2011.

The present dividend yield for AMSF owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -16.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMSF is currently recording an average of 109.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.95%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.66%with -1.77% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $77.67, indicating growth from the present price of $62.68, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMSF or pass.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AMSF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.41 for AMERISAFE, Inc., while the value 21.61 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.35 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 29.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMSF in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AMSF by 1.06% in the first quarter, owning 1.22 million shares of AMSF stocks, with the value of $74.85 million after the purchase of an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in AMSF shares changed 5.95% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 639961 shares of company, all valued at $39.14 million after the acquisition of additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $30.17 million.