Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) marked $39.63 per share versus a previous $38.61 closing price. With having a 2.64% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CEVA, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CEVA showed a rise of 47.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $20.45 – $40.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 32.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

Northland Capital equity researchers changed the status of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares from “Outperform” to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on June 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Northland Capital, also published their reports on CEVA shares. Northland Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CEVA under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, CEVA shares got another “Outperform” rating from Cowen, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 19th, 2020. On August 9th, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $29 to $35. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for CEVA shares, as published in the report on May 7th, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas seems to be going bullish on the price of CEVA shares, based on the price prediction for CEVA. Another “Outperform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 14th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CEVA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CEVA, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 112.08. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 38.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CEVA is currently recording an average of 150.64K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.08%with 1.10% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.80, indicating growth from the present price of $39.63, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CEVA or pass.

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CEVA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 921.63 for CEVA, Inc., while the value 57.02 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.04 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -95.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 81.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CEVA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CEVA by 1.30% in the first quarter, owning 2.28 million shares of CEVA stocks, with the value of $85.39 million after the purchase of an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in CEVA shares changed 3.32% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 760143 shares of company, all valued at $28.44 million after the acquisition of additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advis acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $20.05 million, and Baillie Gifford & Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.88% in the first quarter, now owning 3,868 shares valued at $16.65 million after the acquisition of the additional 445043 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 81.60% of CEVA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.