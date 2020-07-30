Taking an Updated Look at the Data Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS)

On Wednesday, shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) marked $3.13 per share versus a previous $3.13 closing price. UEPS showed a fall of -15.86% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.70 – $4.45 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.07% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 18th, 2019. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UEPS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 31st, 2018. Additionally, UEPS shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 28th, 2018. On the other hand, Argus Upgrade the “Buy” rating for UEPS shares, as published in the report on January 30th, 2009. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of UEPS shares, based on the price prediction for UEPS. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 16th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for UEPS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -13.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UEPS is currently recording an average of 277.44K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.51%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.76%with -0.63% of loss in the last seven days.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare UEPS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc., while the value 22.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.21 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -563.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 50.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UEPS in the recent period. That is how Prescott Group Capital Management now has an increase position in UEPS by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 3.71 million shares of UEPS stocks, with the value of $11.28 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Allan Gray also increased their stake in UEPS shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 806364 shares of company, all valued at $2.45 million after the acquisition of additional 806,364 shares during the last quarter.

B. Riley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.2 million, and Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $1.87 million after the acquisition of the additional 615000 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 50.00% of UEPS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.