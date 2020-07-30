The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on American States Water Company (AWR)

On Wednesday, shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) marked $79.87 per share versus a previous $79.22 closing price. With having a 0.82% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of American States Water Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AWR showed a fall of -7.81% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $65.11 – $96.64 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.80% in the period of the last 200 days.

Seaport Global Securities equity researchers changed the status of American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AWR under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Additionally, AWR shares got another “Buy” rating from Janney, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 4th, 2020. On September 17th, 2018, Evercore ISI Initiated an Underperform rating and increased its price target to $54. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for AWR shares, as published in the report on December 18th, 2017. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of AWR shares, based on the price prediction for AWR, indicating that the shares will jump from $44 to $39, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from September 6th, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Ladenburg Thalmann.

The present dividend yield for AWR owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of American States Water Company (AWR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AWR is currently recording an average of 222.89K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 1.77%with -1.35% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $80.75, indicating growth from the present price of $79.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AWR or pass.

American States Water Company (AWR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare AWR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 34.55 for American States Water Company, while the value 32.83 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.31 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 32.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AWR in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AWR by 1.43% in the first quarter, owning 4.34 million shares of AWR stocks, with the value of $341.23 million after the purchase of an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in AWR shares changed 3.29% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.55 million shares of company, all valued at $200.29 million after the acquisition of additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water Company during the first quarter, with the value of $40.58 million. At the present, 74.80% of AWR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.