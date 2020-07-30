The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

On Wednesday, shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) marked $62.95 per share versus a previous $61.07 closing price. With having a 3.08% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of WNS (Holdings) Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WNS showed a fall of -4.84% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $34.26 – $75.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 8.47% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barrington Research equity researchers changed the status of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on WNS shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WNS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Additionally, WNS shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 17th, 2020. On April 9th, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $58. On the other hand, Berenberg Initiated the “Buy” rating for WNS shares, as published in the report on September 13th, 2019. Barrington Research seems to be going bullish on the price of WNS shares, based on the price prediction for WNS, indicating that the shares will jump from $60 to $68, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from April 26th, 2019. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $68 price target according to the report published in March 7th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for WNS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WNS is currently recording an average of 294.16K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.17%with 1.66% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $67.20, indicating growth from the present price of $62.95, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WNS or pass.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is based in the India and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare WNS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 31.32 for WNS (Holdings) Limited, while the value 20.51 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.01 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 11.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.07%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WNS in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in WNS by 20.23% in the first quarter, owning 1.67 million shares of WNS stocks, with the value of $91.56 million after the purchase of an additional 280,278 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC also increased their stake in WNS shares changed 33.54% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.65 million shares of company, all valued at $90.74 million after the acquisition of additional 414,514 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein LP acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $72.81 million, and Janus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 40.66% in the first quarter, now owning 324,982 shares valued at $61.81 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.12 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.20% of WNS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.