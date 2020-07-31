Are Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) marked $15.72 per share versus a previous $17.25 closing price. With having a -8.87% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Aegion Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AEGN showed a fall of -29.73% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.40 – $23.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on January 8th, 2019. Other analysts, including Canaccord Genuity, also published their reports on AEGN shares. Canaccord Genuity repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AEGN under “Hold” rating, in the report published on November 1st, 2018. Additionally, AEGN shares got another “Hold” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 6th, 2018. On the other hand, Sidoti Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for AEGN shares, as published in the report on March 11th, 2016. Wedbush seems to be going bullish on the price of AEGN shares, based on the price prediction for AEGN, indicating that the shares will jump from $20 to $22, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 2nd, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from Sidoti.

The present dividend yield for AEGN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Aegion Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Aegion Corporation (AEGN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AEGN is currently recording an average of 120.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.73%with -3.97% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.17, indicating growth from the present price of $15.72, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AEGN or pass.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare AEGN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Aegion Corporation, while the value 14.28 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.60 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -746.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AEGN in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in AEGN by 13.25% in the first quarter, owning 5 million shares of AEGN stocks, with the value of $79.42 million after the purchase of an additional 585,619 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in AEGN shares changed 8.59% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.04 million shares of company, all valued at $16.47 million after the acquisition of additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Trust Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $14.87 million, and Foundry Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.88% in the first quarter, now owning 14,672 shares valued at $8.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 523782 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.90% of AEGN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.