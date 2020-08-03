Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

On Friday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) marked $14.97 per share versus a previous $15.03 closing price. With having a -0.40% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCU showed a fall of -21.09% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.25 – $28.23 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.53% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on January 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including HSBC Securities, also published their reports on CCU shares. HSBC Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCU under “Hold” rating, in the report published on June 1st, 2018. Additionally, CCU shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for CCU shares, as published in the report on August 29th, 2016. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of CCU shares, based on the price prediction for CCU. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for CCU owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCU is currently recording an average of 172.43K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.18%with 0.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.13, indicating growth from the present price of $14.97, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCU or pass.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is based in the Chile and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare CCU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.48 for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A., while the value 19.70 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.81 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -57.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 62.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 20.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCU in the recent period. That is how First Eagle Investment Management now has an increase position in CCU by 11.93% in the first quarter, owning 12.22 million shares of CCU stocks, with the value of $174.93 million after the purchase of an additional 1,301,727 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. also increased their stake in CCU shares changed 6.30% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.79 million shares of company, all valued at $54.27 million after the acquisition of additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $46.6 million, and BLI – Banque de Luxembourg Invest increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $16.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.15 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Macquarie Investment Management B increased their position by 5.41% during the first quarter, now owning 725691 CCU shares, now holding the value of $10.39 million in CCU with the purchase of the additional 36,791 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 20.10% of CCU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.