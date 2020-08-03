Is Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Friday, shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) marked $13.23 per share versus a previous $13.71 closing price. With having a -3.50% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ituran Location and Control Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ITRN showed a fall of -47.35% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.01 – $29.92 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -34.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on July 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on ITRN shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ITRN under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on May 16th, 2019. Additionally, ITRN shares got another “Buy” rating from Jefferies, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 4th, 2018. On July 20th, 2018, Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $35. On the other hand, Chardan Capital Markets Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for ITRN shares, as published in the report on November 17th, 2017. Chardan Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of ITRN shares, based on the price prediction for ITRN, indicating that the shares will jump from $29 to $31, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 1st, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Chardan Capital Markets, providing a prediction for $31 price target according to the report published in August 17th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ITRN owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ituran Location and Control Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.54. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ITRN is currently recording an average of 45.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.00%with -9.51% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $19.00, indicating growth from the present price of $13.23, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ITRN or pass.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ITRN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 54.67 for Ituran Location and Control Ltd., while the value 8.88 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.24 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -88.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 28.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 55.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ITRN in the recent period. That is how Vulcan Value Partners LLC now has an increase position in ITRN by 11.12% in the first quarter, owning 2.39 million shares of ITRN stocks, with the value of $38.31 million after the purchase of an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in ITRN shares changed 9.66% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.02 million shares of company, all valued at $32.4 million after the acquisition of additional 178,162 shares during the last quarter.

Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $23.54 million, and River Road Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 15.72% in the first quarter, now owning 110,499 shares valued at $13.03 million after the acquisition of the additional 813571 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Excellence Investments Ltd. increased their position by 0.03% during the first quarter, now owning 748271 ITRN shares, now holding the value of $11.99 million in ITRN with the purchase of the additional 252,948 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 55.20% of ITRN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.