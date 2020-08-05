Digging Up the Details on United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

On Tuesday, shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) marked $25.06 per share versus a previous $24.74 closing price. With having a 1.27% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of United Fire Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UFCS showed a fall of -42.71% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.08 – $53.26 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -30.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sandler O’Neill equity researchers changed the status of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on June 12th, 2018. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UFCS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 15th, 2018. Additionally, UFCS shares got another “Buy” rating from Sandler O’Neill. On June 9th, 2017, Sidoti Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $48. On the other hand, Stifel Nicolaus Initiated the “Hold” rating for UFCS shares, as published in the report on December 14th, 2009. AG Edwards seems to be going bullish on the price of UFCS shares, based on the price prediction for UFCS. Another “Hold” rating came from KeyBanc Capital Mkts / McDonald.

The present dividend yield for UFCS owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with United Fire Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 31.88. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -41.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -11.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UFCS is currently recording an average of 84.43K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.32%with -4.99% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $30.50, indicating growth from the present price of $25.06, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UFCS or pass.

United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare UFCS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for United Fire Group, Inc., while the value 100.22 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.14 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 558.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 64.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UFCS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in UFCS by 1.33% in the first quarter, owning 2.26 million shares of UFCS stocks, with the value of $62.67 million after the purchase of an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, EARNEST Partners LLC also increased their stake in UFCS shares changed 2.56% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.56 million shares of company, all valued at $43.33 million after the acquisition of additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $19.27 million, and Norges Bank Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.60% in the first quarter, now owning 123,492 shares valued at $17.33 million after the acquisition of the additional 625441 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 7.25% during the first quarter, now owning 605428 UFCS shares, now holding the value of $16.78 million in UFCS with the purchase of the additional 2,701 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 64.20% of UFCS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.