Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) marked $54.80 per share versus a previous $54.63 closing price. With having a 0.31% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of PJT Partners Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PJT showed a rise of 21.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $23.63 – $58.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 18.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wolfe Research equity researchers changed the status of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on PJT shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PJT under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 31st, 2019. Additionally, PJT shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for PJT shares, as published in the report on July 16th, 2018. Sandler O’Neill seems to be going bullish on the price of PJT shares, based on the price prediction for PJT. Another “Neutral” rating came from Buckingham Research, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 4th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for PJT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with PJT Partners Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 10.07. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 56.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 86.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PJT is currently recording an average of 171.27K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.18%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.88%with -0.36% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $62.50, indicating growth from the present price of $54.80, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PJT or pass.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare PJT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 28.99 for PJT Partners Inc., while the value 15.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.89 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 4.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 64.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PJT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PJT by 3.18% in the first quarter, owning 987232 shares of PJT stocks, with the value of $50.68 million after the purchase of an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, MHR Fund Management LLC also increased their stake in PJT shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 880397 shares of company, all valued at $45.2 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $40.86 million, and Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $39.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 777634 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their position by 1,695.19% during the first quarter, now owning 739217 PJT shares, now holding the value of $37.95 million in PJT with the purchase of the additional 483,811 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 64.40% of PJT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.