Is Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) marked $64.69 per share versus a previous $64.04 closing price. With having a 1.01% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Badger Meter, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BMI showed a fall of -0.37% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $41.50 – $70.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

Argus equity researchers changed the status of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BMI under “Hold” rating, in the report published on April 8th, 2020. Additionally, BMI shares got another “Sell” rating from Canaccord Genuity, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 2nd, 2020. On the other hand, Maxim Group Initiated the “Buy” rating for BMI shares, as published in the report on November 6th, 2018. Berenberg seems to be going bullish on the price of BMI shares, based on the price prediction for BMI, indicating that the shares will jump to $43, giving the shares “Sell” rating based on their report from October 3rd, 2018. Another “Hold” rating came from Canaccord Genuity, providing a prediction for $43 price target according to the report published in June 15th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for BMI owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Badger Meter, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 35.12. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BMI is currently recording an average of 147.93K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.60%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.34%with 0.92% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $58.00, indicating growth from the present price of $64.69, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BMI or pass.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare BMI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 40.76 for Badger Meter, Inc., while the value 38.92 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.59 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 69.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BMI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in BMI by 0.58% in the first quarter, owning 3.36 million shares of BMI stocks, with the value of $211.11 million after the purchase of an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Impax Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in BMI shares changed 5.95% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.57 million shares of company, all valued at $99.08 million after the acquisition of additional 88,494 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $62.23 million, and Norges Bank Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 46.18% in the first quarter, now owning 185,509 shares valued at $36.95 million after the acquisition of the additional 587208 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 93.30% of BMI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.