Are Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) marked $114.70 per share versus a previous $109.17 closing price. With having a 5.07% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Novanta Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NOVT showed a rise of 29.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $66.44 – $115.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 24.74% in the period of the last 200 days.

William Blair equity researchers changed the status of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on April 2nd, 2020. Other analysts, including William Blair, also published their reports on NOVT shares. William Blair repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NOVT under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 27th, 2018. Additionally, NOVT shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 8th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for NOVT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Novanta Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 62.02. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Novanta Inc. (NOVT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NOVT is currently recording an average of 139.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.18%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.21%with 10.72% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $102.00, indicating growth from the present price of $114.70, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NOVT or pass.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare NOVT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 100.79 for Novanta Inc., while the value 52.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.14 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -17.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NOVT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in NOVT by 1.35% in the first quarter, owning 3.13 million shares of NOVT stocks, with the value of $334.31 million after the purchase of an additional 41,596 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis also increased their stake in NOVT shares changed 1.27% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.95 million shares of company, all valued at $208.13 million after the acquisition of additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter.

Artisan Partners LP acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $110.32 million, and Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.50% in the first quarter, now owning 4,740 shares valued at $102.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 961209 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 93.90% of NOVT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.